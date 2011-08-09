BANGKOK Aug 9 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl (TUF) :

* Expects 2011 net profit to rise almost 30 percent due to cost controls and higher sales, President Thiraphong Chansiri told Reuters; aims for net profit to reach 5 billion baht ($167 million) in 2015

* Expects 2011 sales in both dollar and baht terms to rise at least 40 percent; second-half sales will be higher than the first half's $1.56 billion

* Expects 2011 net margin of 4.5-5.0 percent, up from 3.9 percent year earlier

* Says demand for tuna products remains good, unaffected by economic problem in Europe and the United States

* To decide how to refinance 340 million euro ($482 million) debt for its French-based unit, MW Brands, in next few months ($1 = 29.97 Baht) ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)