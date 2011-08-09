BANGKOK Aug 9 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl
(TUF) :
* Expects 2011 net profit to rise almost 30 percent due to
cost controls and higher sales, President Thiraphong Chansiri
told Reuters; aims for net profit to reach 5 billion baht ($167
million) in 2015
* Expects 2011 sales in both dollar and baht terms to rise
at least 40 percent; second-half sales will be higher than the
first half's $1.56 billion
* Expects 2011 net margin of 4.5-5.0 percent, up from 3.9
percent year earlier
* Says demand for tuna products remains good, unaffected by
economic problem in Europe and the United States
* To decide how to refinance 340 million euro ($482 million)
debt for its French-based unit, MW Brands, in next few months
($1 = 29.97 Baht)
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)