BANGKOK Aug 29 Thai Union Frozen Products (TUF):

* Expects 2011 sales growth of more than 40 percent in dollar terms due to growing tuna demand and the full contribution from its MW Brands acquisiton, president Thiraphong Chansiri told Reuters

* Says no impact on its sales from the current economic uncertainty in the United States and Europe (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Ploy Ten Kate)