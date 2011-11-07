BANGKOK Nov 7 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl :

* Expects 2011 revenue rise of at least 40 percent, the company said in a statement

* Aims for 2015 sales of $4 billion

* The flood has not directly affected the company's operations. It is closely monitoring the situation because its plant is located in Samut Sakhon province where it is in the path of the water flow from flooded areas to Tha Chin River

* The world's biggest canned tuna producer, reported a 91 percent surge in quarterly net profit, helped by the consolidation of MW Brands bought last year

