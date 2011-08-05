BANGKOK Aug 5 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl (TUF), the world's biggest canned tuna producer, reported a 42 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday as the consolidation of MW Brands boosted sales and lifted profitability.

TUF, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand and counts WalMart and Costco among its buyers, said its April-June net profit was 1.24 billion baht ($41 million), up from 873 million baht a year earlier and 753 million in the first quarter.

The result matched an average forecast of 1.22 billion baht by 10 analysts polled by Reuters.

TUF became the world's biggest seafood firm after acquiring MW Brands Holdings SAS, a French-based firm with brands such as John West and Petit Navire, for $884 million in 2010.

Analysts expect a healthy performance in the second half of 2011, supported by its MW Brands takeover and an improvement in gross margins.

TUF had said it was on track to achieve its sales target of $3 billion this year and that the debt problems in Europe would have no significant impact on its business since tuna is a relatively affordable product for consumers.

Shares in TUF, valued at about $1.84 billion on the Thai bourse, rose 4.3 percent in the second quarter, outpacing the 0.6 percent fall in the main index . ($1 = 29.93 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)