BANGKOK Nov 7 Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl (TUF), the world's biggest canned tuna producer, reported a 91 percent surge in quarterly net profit on Mon day, helped by the consolidation of MW Brands bought last year.

TUF, which makes the "Chicken of the Sea" brand and counts Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Costco among its buyers, said its July-September net profit was a record 1.56 billion baht ($50.9 million), up from 817 million baht a year earlier and higher than 1.24 billion baht in the second quarter.

The result beat the average forecast of 1.39 billion baht by eight analysts polled by Reuters.

TUF became the world's biggest seafood firm after acquiring MW Brands Holdings SAS, a French-based firm with brands such as John West and Petit Navire, for $884 million last year.

Analysts expect earnings in the fourth quarter to be lower than in the third due to seasonal factors but profit should be significantly higher than a year before.

The current flooding has not hurt TUF's production or caused logistics problems, and the company could gain marginally from higher sales of canned products.

"The fourth quarter should be softer on the back of seasonal factors, together with the lower trend in tuna prices due to a better catch. However, earnings should improve strongly year-on-year thanks to the MW Brands consolidation," said Kim Eng Securities analyst Suttatip Peerasub.

Shares in TUF, valued at about $ 1.65 billion on the Thai bourse, rose 7.8 percent in the third quarter versus a 12 percent fall in the main index .

($1 = 30.66 Baht) (Reporting by Ploy Ten Kate; Editing by Alan Raybould)