BANGKOK May 20 Former Thai Prime Minster
Thaksin Shinawatra said on Tuesday the army's declaration of
martial law earlier in the day had been expected and he hoped
that no one would undermine democracy.
"The declaration of martial law was expected for those who
have followed the political situation," Thaksin said in a
message posted on his official Twitter account (@ThaksinLive).
"I hope that no side will violate human rights and damage
the democratic process more than it has already been," said
Thaksin, who has lived in self-exile since 2008.
A government loyal to Thaksin has been clinging to power in
the face of months of protests aimed at throwing it out and
ending the influence of the former telecoms tycoon, who won huge
support in the countryside with pro-poor policies when he was
prime minister from 2001 until he was ousted in a 2006 coup.
