PARIS Nov 29 French aerospace supplier Thales and space-transport company Arianespace will announce a $400 million satellite contract in Brazil in December, French weekly La Tribune reported on its website.

The contract with Visiona, owned by Embraer and satellite company Telebras, will likely be announced during a Brazil visit by French President Francois Hollande, the report said, without saying where it got the information.

A spokesman for Thales declined to comment. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Holmes)