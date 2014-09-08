PRAGUE, Sept 8 France's Thales SA won a deal to deliver an air traffic control system worth 35.5 million euros ($45.95 million) to Czech Air Navigation Services (RLP), the Czech state company said on Monday.

Thales beat Spain's Indra.

The new system is due to be in operation for at least the next decade, RLP said.

(1 US dollar = 0.7726 euro) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by William Hardy)