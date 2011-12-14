Libyans intercept at least 1,131 migrants off western coast in a week - coast guard
TRIPOLI, Feb 4 Libya's coast guard intercepted at least 1,131 migrants near the western city of Sabratha over the course of a week, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* Thales has option to raise stake to 35 percent
* Thales declines to comment
By Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, Dec 14 Thales' board will decide on Thursday whether it will increase its stake in naval defence firm DCNS to 35 percent from 25 percent, union sources said on Wednesday.
Thales, which acquired its holding in 2007 from the French government, has the option to increase the stake to 35 percent by March 2012.
"The subject is part of the agenda at the board meeting tomorrow afternoon," said one of the sources, confirming a report in French newspaper Le Monde.
A Thales spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by James Regan)
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The Department of Homeland Security will stop flagging travelers from certain countries targeted by an executive order from President Donald Trump, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, in order to comply with a federal court ruling.
WASHINGTON, Feb 4 The U.S. State Department will allow people with valid visas into the United States, a department official said on Saturday, in order to comply with an opinion from a federal judge in Seattle barring President Donald Trump's executive action.