Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, Sept 17 Thales, Europe's leading defence electronics group, on Tuesday said it would boost its interim dividend by 8 percent to 0.27 euros per share.
The interim dividend for the fiscal year 2013 will be paid on Dec 13, the company said in a statement after the market closed.
The company, whose high-tech systems guide commuter trains as well as fighter jets, in July posted an 8.7 percent increase in its first-half operating profit, helped by cost cuts and higher aerospace volumes. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Christian Plumb)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)