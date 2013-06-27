ROME, June 27 Thales Alenia Space Italia, a joint venture between Italy's Finmeccanica and France's Thales, has won a contract worth 322 million euros ($418.70 million) to build the new Euclid space satellite, the company said on Thursday.

The contract was awarded by the European Space Agency (ESA), and the new satellite is due to be launched in 2020. ($1 = 0.7691 euros) (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Gavin Jones)