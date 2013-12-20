PARIS Dec 20 Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics group, aims to double its sales in Germany, its fourth-largest market, the head of its German unit said in a newspaper interview.

"We want to double our sales (there) within 10 years," Peter Obermark told French daily Les Echos.

Thales currently generates sales of around 1 billion euros in Germany, of which 20 percent comes from the defence sector.

Thales posted a 6 percent rise in like-for-like nine months sales to 9.485 billion euros.

