(Adds GFI statement)

Oct 26 French aerospace and defense company Thales (TCFP.PA) said late on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks to sell part of its information technologies operations to French group GFI Informatique (GFIP.PA).

The so-called Business Solutions unit, which manages IT systems and infrastructure for entities like libraries and hospitals, is seen as being too exposed to competition as well as too distant from the company's core competencies. [ID:nL5E7KR2JE]

"Thales ... has opened exclusive talks with GFI Informatique with the aim of selling its information technologies unit Business Solutions," the group said in a statement. "This operation will allow a long-term partnership between GFI and Thales to be established that would remain a major client of the sold activities."

In a separate statement, GFI said the Thales unit had annual revenue of around 75 million euros ($103.6 million) and employed around 600 people. The statement also said GFI had the necessary financing in place to seal the acquisition.

Neither GFI nor Thales gave any indication of price. ($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton and Gerald E. McCormick)