PARIS Oct 26 French aerospace and defence company Thales said late on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks to sell part of its information technologies operations to French group GFI Informatique .

The so-called Business Solutions unit, which manages IT systems and infrastructure for entities like libraries and hospitals, is seen as being too exposed to competition as well as too distant from the company's core competencies.

"Thales...has opened exclusive talks with GFI Informatique with the aim of selling its information technologies unit Business Solutions," the group said in a statement. "This operation will allow a long-term partnership between GFI and Thales to be established that would remain a major client of the sold activities." (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)