PARIS, Sept 27 French aerospace and defence company Thales is looking to sell part of its information technologies operations, business daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

Thales' so-called Business Solutions unit, which manages IT systems and infrastructure for entities like libraries and hospitals, is seen as being too exposed to competition and too distant from the company's core competencies.

Thales did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Potential buyers include British IT services company Logica and France's GFI Informatique , the paper said. Neither company could immediately be reached for comment.

The Thales unit has a bit less than 550 employees and had annual sales of 81 million euros ($109 million) last year, the paper said. ($1 = 0.742 Euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Gilles Guillaume)