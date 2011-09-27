* Thales looking to sell part of IT business, says a trade
union source
* Management has been approached about Business Solutions
unit
* GFI Informatique indicated as potential buyer
(Adds confirmation from source, market reaction)
By Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, Sept 27 French aerospace and defence
company Thales is looking to sell part of its
information technologies operations, a trade union
source said on Tuesday , confirming a report
in business daily Les Echos .
Thales could sell its so-called Business Solutions
unit, which manages IT systems and infrastructure for
entities like libraries and hospitals and is seen as being too
exposed to competition as well as too distant from the company's
core competencies.
"Management has said it has been approached about this
business," the source said.
France's GFI Informatique has been
indicated as a potential buyer, while a potential interest by
British IT services company Logica ,
as suggested by Les Echos article, is more likely a rumour, the
source said.
Thales and Logica declined to comment, while
GFI Informatique wasn't immediately available for comment.
The Thales unit has a bit less than 550 employees and had
annual sales of 81 million euros ($109 million) last year, Les
Echos paper said.
Thales shares were trading 3.1 percent higher at 24.83 euros
at 1442 GMT.
($1 = 0.742 Euros)
(Reporting By Cyril Altmeyer and Gilles Guillaume; Writing by
Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)