PARIS Nov 8 Nine-month revenue at France's Thales dipped 0.5 percent to 8.61 billion euros ($11.8 billion) as civil aerospace came to the rescue of weaker defence and security, the French company said on Tuesday.

Europe's largest defence electronics company reaffirmed its goal of achieving slight growth in revenue this year and disclosed a 15 percent jump in orders on the back of a deal to upgrade Mirage fighters in India, booked in the last quarter.

The figures were in line with analysts' forecasts of a flat overall sales performance at the state-controlled group, which makes cockpit avionics and cabin entertainment systems for airliners and drones and warplane systems for the military.

Aerospace and Transport sales rose 3 percent in the first nine months while Defence and Security revenue dipped 4 percent. Group sales were flat on a like-for-like basis.

Thales has put aside problems with delays and cost overruns on the European Airbus A400M military aircraft project and a key maritime surveillance project in Turkey but faces mounting pressure on European defence spending.

It is negotiating a deal to swap about half a billion dollars of defence assets with Safran , another state-controlled French aerospace group, but industry sources said on Monday that the deal risked stalling ahead of 2012 elections.

Union opposition to the deal at Safran, whose military night-vision activities employing almost 2,000 people would be transferred to Thales, is growing. Although it is pushing for a deal to save costs, the government is seen unlikely to risk labour strife ahead of presidential elections in April and May.

A Safran board meeting aimed at addressing the concerns of employee-shareholders opposed to the deal has been postponed, the sources said. Safran declined to comment.

Analysts are expected to question Thales about the prospects of a deal in a conference call at 1130 GMT.

Raffirming its outlook, Thales said that for the full year it expected slightly higher revenue and a book-to-bill ratio, or ratio of new orders to sales, of about one. Defence and aerospace revenues usually lag orders by several years.

Thales also said it continued to target operating profit margins of 5 percent for 2011 and 6 percent for 2012. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Erica Billingham)