PARIS, Dec 15 French defence company Thales announced plans on Thursday to buy stakes in two state arms firms as it boosts its role in naval shipbuilding while surrendering a direct role in the manufacture of ammunitions.

Europe's largest defence electronics company said its board had decided to exercise an option to increase its shareholding in French warship maker DCNS to 35 percent from 25 percent.

The Thales board, which met earlier on Thursday, also agreed to enter talks with Nexter to swap Thales' TDA Armements mortar and munitions unit for a minority stake in the state arsenal and tank maker, formerly run by Thales Chief Executive Luc Vigneron.

TDA would be combined with Nexter Munitions as part of the deal, which remains to be finalized, Thales said in a statement.

Thales said separately its board had decided to distribute an interim cash dividend of 0.25 euros for 2011.

Thales bought a 25 percent stake in DCNS in 2007 but there had been doubts at first over its continued interest in naval systems after planemaker Dassault Aviation became its largest industrial shareholder in 2009.

Thales said on Thursday that by exercising the right to increase its stake, it was taking a "significant step towards strategic alliances" in Europe's naval industry. Compared with aerospace, the naval industry remains relatively fragmented.

Thales gave no immediate further details over talks with Safran, another state-controlled aerospace firm, over an elusive exchange of defence assets.

On Tuesday, union officials told Reuters the companies had abandoned the months-long effort to find a compromise despite pressure for a cost-saving deal from the French government.

The companies will instead set up a 50/50 joint venture in optronics focused purely on commercial co-operation without exchanging assets or personnel, they said.

After Thursday's board meeting, a union official said the company's directors had backed a memorandum of understanding setting out the proposed commercial agreement with Safran.

Thales and Safran both declined to comment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)