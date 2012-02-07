PARIS Feb 7 Europe's largest defence
electronics group, Thales, stuck to its margin goals
for last year and 2012 after posting roughly flat order intake
and revenue for 2011.
Revenue slipped 1 percent to 13.03 billion euros ($17.3
billion) last year, while order intake rose 1 percent to 13.21
billion, Thales said in a statement on Tuesday.
"The good resilience of order intake and revenues recorded
over the year...further consolidate the ability of Thales to
achieve a 5 percent EBIT margin in 2011 and 6 percent in 2012,"
Thales said.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)