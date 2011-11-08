PARIS Nov 8 Nine-month revenues at French
defence company Thales dipped 0.5 percent to 8.614
billion euros as civil aerospace growth broadly compensated for
weaker defence and security, the French company said on Tuesday.
Europe's largest defence electronics company again predicted
of slight growth in revenues this year and disclosed a 15
percent jump in orders on the back of a deal to upgrade Mirage
fighters in India in the last quarter.
The nine-month figures were in line with analyst
expectations of a flat overall sales performance at the company,
which makes avionics and in-flight entertainment systems for
airliners and drones and warplane systems.
Thales said that for the full year it still expected
slightly higher revenues and a book-to-bill ratio, or ratio of
new orders to sales, of about 1. Defence and aerospace revenues
usually lag orders by several years.
Thales said it continued to target operating profit margins
of 5 percent for 2011 and 6 percent for 2012.
