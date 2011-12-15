PARIS Dec 15 French defence company Thales announced plans on Thursday to buy stakes in two state arms firms as it boosts its role in naval shipbuilding while surrendering a direct role in the manufacture of ammunitions.

Europe's largest defence electronics business said its board had decided to exercise an option to increase its shareholding in French warship maker DCNS to 35 percent from 25 pecent.

The Thales board, which met earlier on Thursday, also agreed to enter talks with Nexter to swap its TDA Armements mortar and munitions for a minority stake in the state arsenal and tank builder, formerly run by Thales Chief Executive Luc Vigneron.

TDA would be combined with Nexter Munitions as part of the deal, which remains to be finalized, a Thales statement said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)