PARIS, July 25 Europe's largest defence electronics firm Thales posted higher than expected first-half earnings as gains in commercial avionics and space compensated for sharp defence cuts, and reaffirmed its outlook for the year.

The French state-controlled company said operating income rose 11 percent to 338 million euros on revenues which rose 7 percent to 6.41 billion. Analysts had expected 327 million and 6.09 billion respectively, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

