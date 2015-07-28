PARIS, July 28 French defence and electronics group Thales is set to announce a contract worth about one billion euros ($1.11 billion) to modernise four London Underground lines, French news website La Tribune reported on Tuesday.

Talks have been underway for 18 months with the London Underground since it ended a contract with Canadian group Bombardier in 2013, La Tribune said.

Thales declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the report.

($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)