PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, July 28 French defence and electronics group Thales is set to announce a contract worth about one billion euros ($1.11 billion) to modernise four London Underground lines, French news website La Tribune reported on Tuesday.
Talks have been underway for 18 months with the London Underground since it ended a contract with Canadian group Bombardier in 2013, La Tribune said.
Thales declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about the report.
($1 = 0.9033 euros) (Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.