Brazil's Usiminas says appoints Sergio Leite new CEO
BRASILIA, March 23 Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas said on Thursday its board has appointed Sergio Leite as the company's new Chief Executive Officer.
PARIS May 12 Henri Proglio has given up his claim to the role of chairman of defence group Thales, Le Monde newspaper reported on Tuesday amid talk the French government was having second thoughts on the appointment because of his Russian connections.
Le Monde cited an interview with Proglio, the former head of French power utility EDF who is now also on the board of Russian nuclear group Rosatom.
The news came a day before Rafale military jet contractor Thales' annual shareholders' meeting was due to vote Proglio into office.
In the interview, Proglio said: "I have had enough of suspicion, of humiliation," citing "a campaign" against him at the French Finance Ministry.
"Stop taking me for a puppet, a spy, a greedy man, a traitor," the newspaper quoted him as saying. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)
March 23 Utah Governor Gary Herbert said on Thursday he will sign a law setting the blood alcohol limit for drunken driving at 0.05, the lowest threshold in the United States, over strong objections from the restaurant and beverage industry.