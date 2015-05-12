* Ex-EDF boss renounces role a day before shareholder vote
By Jean-Baptiste Vey and Jean-Michel Belot
PARIS, May 12 Henri Proglio gave up the
chairmanship of defence group Thales on Tuesday,
bringing into the open a simmering row with Economy Minister
Emmanuel Macron over the veteran French businessman's Russian
interests.
Macron had this month asked the former boss of power utility
EDF to cut his ties with state-owned Russian nuclear
company Rosatom if he wanted the Thales role.
In an interview with Le Monde newspaper on Tuesday, Proglio
announced he would not take the chairman's job and accused
Macron of conducting a smear campaign.
"I have had enough of suspicion, of humiliation ... This has
to stop, taking me for a puppet, a spy, a greedy man, a
traitor," he was quoted as saying.
"For weeks now I have been sullied by a campaign fed by
Bercy," he added, in reference to the ministry's Paris
headquarters.
Proglio, 65, had survived for three years under a Socialist
government as a key figure in state-controlled corporate life,
despite being an appointee of a previous centre-right government
under former President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Against expectations, President Francois Hollande kept him
on as head of EDF after taking power in 2012, and had backed him
as Thales chairman when the company's other main shareholder,
the Dassault family, proposed him in December.
Macron denied any campaign against Proglio, whose decision
comes a day ahead of an annual shareholder meeting that would
have effectively confirmed him in the Thales chairmanship.
"It was normal that we asked Henri Proglio to choose between
taking on a non-executive role at the head of Thales and his
undertakings, actual and paid, close to major players in the
Russian military and civil nuclear sector," Macron told
reporters.
"It seemed incompatible to us. It's not a problem of law,
it's a problem of ethics and conflict of interest."
POLITICAL REASONS
Thales is a major contractor for Dassault Aviation's
Rafale jets and for the Mistral helicopter carriers,
whose delivery to Russia has been delayed due to western
concerns over its part in the Ukraine crisis.
In the interview, Proglio said concerns about his Russian
interests were ridiculous and a ruse to get him out of the job
to punish him for his Sarkozy connections.
"Behind all this is an attempt to bring down a man for
political reasons ... I defy all attempts to pigeonhole me
politically. I am above all a businessman."
Proglio is a board member of ABR Management, part of Russian
Bank Rossiya, which is subject to U.S. sanctions against Russia.
According to Le Monde, he also sits on the boards of two
companies tied to Rosatom: Akkuyu Nuclear JSC and Fennovoima
Ltd, created to handle nuclear power projects in Finland and
Turkey.
Macron said Thales' existing chairman and CEO, Patrice
Caine, would lead the search for a replacement. The state and
the Dassault family each hold about a quarter of Thales.
Thales, whose shares were down 2 percent, declined comment.
