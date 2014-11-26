PARIS Nov 26 Defence electronics company Thales is set to name Secretary General Philippe Logak as interim chairman and chief executive on Thursday, giving top shareholders more time to pick a successor to ex-boss Jean-Bernard Levy, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The interim period could last at least 15 days and until the end of the year at most, the source said.

The source's naming of Logak confirmed a report by Les Echos newspaper.

A board meeting was previously scheduled for Monday and then put back to Wednesday and is now set for Thursday morning at 1100 (1000 GMT), sources have said.

Thales' two top shareholders, Dassault Aviation and the French government, with 26 percent and 25 percent respectively, need to agree a succession plan because Levy has a new role as head of EDF, the French power utility.

"The state is on an internal recruitment scenario, Dassault prefers an external candidacy," the same source said.

Neither Thales nor Dassault was immediately available for comment, while the French Economy Ministry declined to comment.

The main internal candidates to take over permanently are Pierre-Eric Pommellet, head of the mission systems defence arm, seen as favoured by Dassault, and Patrice Caine, the company's existing second-in-command.

Among external candidates, Antoine Bouvier, boss of missile maker MBDA, and Jean-Francois Cirelli, outgoing deputy at GDF Suez, are among the names circulating. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer Writing by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Jean-Michel Belot and Alexandria Sage)