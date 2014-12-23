PARIS Dec 23 Thales' board gave the green light on Tuesday for former EDF chief Henri Proglio to become non-executive chairman of the French defence electronics group after the role is separated from the CEO position, it said.

The board also tapped current second-in-command, Patrice Caine, to become chief executive. He will hold the chairmanship until the position is split from the CEO role, the company said in a statement.

The appointments and the changes in its statutes are subject to confirmation at an annual general meeting due on Feb. 4, a spokesman said. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Blaise Robinson)