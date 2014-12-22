(Adds comments from sources)
By Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS Dec 22 Thales' top shareholders
are at odds over its plan for a dual leadership structure that
may change their influence at the French defence electronics
maker, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The disagreement between the French government, Thales' top
shareholder with 26 percent, and Dassault Aviation,
which holds 25 percent, has prompted the company to postpone a
board meeting scheduled for Monday, the sources said.
The board had been expected to replace outgoing chairman and
chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy with former EDF boss
Henri Proglio as non-executive chairman and Levy's
second-in-command Patrice Caine as CEO.
The arrival of Proglio and Caine would require changes to
the composition of the board, with the French state calling on
Dassault to give up one of its seats to make room for Proglio,
the sources said.
Dassault is refusing, however, as the loss of one of its
four seats would create an imbalance in the face of the
government, which would keep five, one of the sources said.
Thales' board has 16 members in total.
"In a way, the fact there is a discussion on this precise
point means that we're starting again from scratch," one of the
sources said.
"There isn't a discussion on the choice of Henri Proglio as
such, but the problem of the composition of the board of
directors could bring into question his nomination, and
indirectly that of Patrice Caine."
The issue may now not be resolved before January, the
sources said.
The government and Dassault have been in talks for several
weeks over the succession of Levy, who has resigned from Thales
to run EDF, France's top power firm. Thales named group
secretary Philippe Logak as interim chairman and CEO in
November.
Two sources close to the matter said on Sunday that Thales
was set to name Proglio and Caine as Levy's replacements
following a board meeting at 1700 GMT on Monday but that talks
between shareholders over the change to a dual leadership
structure might delay the meeting.
The French government and Thales declined to comment.
Dassault was not available for immediate comment.
