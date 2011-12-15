PARIS Dec 15 French defence group Thales may transfer its TDA mortars and munitions unit to terrestrial arms and ammunition maker Nexter in exchange for a small minority stake in the state-owned group, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The board of Nexter discussed the matter on Wednesday, they said. The board of Thales is due to meet later on Thursday.

Both companies declied coment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer)