UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
PARIS Dec 15 French defence group Thales may transfer its TDA mortars and munitions unit to terrestrial arms and ammunition maker Nexter in exchange for a small minority stake in the state-owned group, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The board of Nexter discussed the matter on Wednesday, they said. The board of Thales is due to meet later on Thursday.
Both companies declied coment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders