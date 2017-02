PARIS, Sept 26 Thales on Monday said it would acquire the remainder of Omnisys, a Brazilian electronic engineering company a majority of which it has held since 2005.

The deal, whose financial details were not disclosed, allows Thales to expand its exposure to Brazil, which it regards as a strategic market.

Omnisys supplies high-tech solutions for civil, military and space applications to the Brazilian market and other countries in Latin America, Europe and Asia.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)