PARIS Feb 1 Thales' new chief executive, Jean-Bernard Levy, is set to announce a reorganisation of the French defence electronics group, business daily Les Echos reported on Friday.

The head of human resources and operations, Patrick Fournie has already announced his departure internally, the paper added, citing unnamed sources.

Thales declined to comment.

The reorganisation, which will involve changes in the number and scope of Thales' internal divisions, should be presented during a board meeting on Friday and officially announced to staff on Wednesday, Les Echos said.

(Reporting by Alice Cannet and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Elena Berton)