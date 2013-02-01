Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS Feb 1 Thales' new chief executive, Jean-Bernard Levy, is set to announce a reorganisation of the French defence electronics group, business daily Les Echos reported on Friday.
The head of human resources and operations, Patrick Fournie has already announced his departure internally, the paper added, citing unnamed sources.
Thales declined to comment.
The reorganisation, which will involve changes in the number and scope of Thales' internal divisions, should be presented during a board meeting on Friday and officially announced to staff on Wednesday, Les Echos said.
(Reporting by Alice Cannet and Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Elena Berton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)