PARIS Feb 26 France's Thales posted lower full-year profit on Thursday after cost overruns on military submarines at its DCNS naval subsidiary but predicted a return to profitability this year as the unit rights itself.

Europe's largest defence electronics group said operating profit fell 3 percent to 985 million euros ($1.12 billion) after problems on the Barracuda nuclear submarine programme pushed the contribution from its 35 percent stake in shipyard DCNS sharply into the red.

Excluding DCNS, operating income rose 13 percent to 1.102 billion euros, as sales rose 2 percent to 12.974 billion, while net attributable income fell 12 percent to 565 million.

"This positive momentum should continue in 2015, with the return to a growth in sales and increased results," newly appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Patrice Caine said in a statement.

Order intake rose 11 percent to 14.363 billion, Thales added.

Analysts had on average been expecting operating income of 987 million euros and net profit of 623 million on revenues of 12.872 billion euros, acccording to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2015, Thales forecast a low single-digit percentage growth in sales and a higher order intake from emerging markets.

Operating profit should increase around 15 percent, based on current exchange rates, to reach 1.13-1.15 billion euros assuming a progressive return to profitability at DCNS, it said.

Over the medium term, Thales predicts a moderate increase in sales and an EBIT margin of 9.5-10 percent by 2017/2018.

DCNS said on Tuesday it aimed to return to profit in 2015 after showing a net loss of 336 million euros in 2014, caused by provisions on a number of contracts.

Thales proposed an unchanged dividend of 1.12 euros.

Shares in the company, which is controlled by Dassault Aviation and the French state, closed down 0.4 percent at 51.55 euros on Wednesday.

