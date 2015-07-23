(Adds details on Rafale and DCNS, CEO comments)

PARIS, July 23 French defence group Thales said on Thursday its first-half operating profit rose by a wider-than-expected 18 percent to 473 million euros ($519 million), buoyed in part by a tighter grip on costs in its defence and security business.

Revenue at Europe's largest defence electronics group rose 11 percent to 6.347 billion euros as its order intake grew 19 percent to 6.224 billion.

Thales provides about a quarter of the value of the Rafale combat jet which has had a breakthrough in exports recently.

Thales, which is emerging from several years of stagnant sales, confirmed its objectives for 2015 and the medium term after its first-half operating margin rose to 7.5 percent from 7.1 percent.

"We had quite a strong first half," Chief Executive Patrice Caine told analysts. "Our sales are finally returning to growth."

Analysts were on average predicting mid-year operating profit of 403 million euros on sales of 5.969 billion, according to consensus data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Thales continues to face problems in delivering on projects in its transport division, leading to fresh charges and a 39 million euro loss in the first half, but said a recovery plan was underway.

It sees the division "slightly" in the red for 2015 as a whole.

The company's 35-percent owned DCNS naval shipbuilding unit, which plunged into a loss in 2014 under the weight of heavy provisions, contributed 10 million euros in the first six months, unchanged from the half-way point in 2014.

The shipyard's top executive said earlier it aimed to boost revenue by two thirds to 5 billion euros within 10 years and reach a 5 percent operating margin within three years.

For 2015, Thales continues to predict a higher order intake than last year with a growing focus on emerging markets, a low-single-digit increase in sales and 1.13-1.15 billion euros in operating profit, based on DCNS returning to profit.

DCNS is on track to meet that target, Thales officials said.

Over the medium term, Thales sees moderate increases in sales and a 9.5-10 percent operating margin by 2017/18.