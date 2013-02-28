PARIS Feb 28 Europe's largest defence electronics group, Thales, predicted operating profit would grow 5-8 percent this year on the back of stable sales as growth in its civil business offsets weakness in defence.

Earnings before interest and tax rose 24 percent to 927 million euros ($1.21 billion) last year, beating the average estimate in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S analyst poll of 845 million.

Revenue rose 9 percent to 14.2 billion euros, Thales said on Thursday, ahead of the poll average of 13.82 billion. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)