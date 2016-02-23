PARIS Feb 23 France's Thales raised its dividend after posting higher-than-expected core profit and record orders in 2015, kicking into a higher gear after years of lacklustre growth.

Europe's largest defence electronics firm said it would propose a dividend of 1.36 euros on last year's earnings, up 21 percent.

Full-year operating profit rose 23 percent to 1.216 billion euros ($1.34 billion). Revenue grew 8 percent, or 4.5 percent on an organic basis, to 14.063 billion. ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)