By Tim Hepher

PARIS, Oct 13 French state-controlled companies Thales and Safran need more time to conclude a government-backed deal to swap defence assets as they try to overcome differences over valuation, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The sources denied a French media report that the long-awaited deal, which bankers estimate to be worth around 400 million euros ($552 million), was ready to be announced on Friday.

"The discussions are continuing, but there is no agreement yet," a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Thales and Safran declined to comment.

For more than a year the two companies have been under pressure from the French government to streamline their investments in optronics and avionics to avoid strains on the national defence budget.

France's arms procurement agency funds parallel development work at both companies and wants them to rationalize their assets to remove the need for duplication.

Earlier attempts to reach a deal failed last year when talks broke down with neither side willing to compromise.

But one French defence source said that following the most recent set of contacts the rationale for the move was now more widely accepted, leaving valuation as the main stumbling block.

The deal is expected to group the two companies' electrical power generation systems and navigation activities -- including automated flight functions -- in Safran.

The optronics businesses, which combine electronics and optics, would be brought together under Thales, which is Europe's largest defence electronics firm.

Talks resumed in May but with several companies competing for a slice of dwindling spending in France's fragmented defence sector, there have been several false starts.

Dassault Aviation , a major shareholder in Thales, said in May a deal could be weeks away, but the chief executive of Thales warned negotiations had a "way to go".

Analysts have said the background for co-operation between Thales and Safran, which once considered merging, was brightened by last month's $16.5 billion deal for U.S. conglomerate United Technolgies to buy Goodrich .

Safran and United Technolgies both own important aircraft engine makers and Thales and Goodrich make aircraft systems. ($1=0.725 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)