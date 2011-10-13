* Thales, Safran differ over valuation - sources
* Talks ongoing but no agreement yet - source
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, Oct 13 French state-controlled companies
Thales and Safran need more time to conclude
a government-backed deal to swap defence assets as they try to
overcome differences over valuation, sources familiar with the
matter said on Thursday.
The sources denied a French media report that the
long-awaited deal, which bankers estimate to be worth around 400
million euros ($552 million), was ready to be announced on
Friday.
"The discussions are continuing, but there is no agreement
yet," a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
Thales and Safran declined to comment.
For more than a year the two companies have been under
pressure from the French government to streamline their
investments in optronics and avionics to avoid strains on the
national defence budget.
France's arms procurement agency funds parallel development
work at both companies and wants them to rationalize their
assets to remove the need for duplication.
Earlier attempts to reach a deal failed last year when talks
broke down with neither side willing to compromise.
But one French defence source said that following the most
recent set of contacts the rationale for the move was now more
widely accepted, leaving valuation as the main stumbling block.
The deal is expected to group the two companies' electrical
power generation systems and navigation activities -- including
automated flight functions -- in Safran.
The optronics businesses, which combine electronics and
optics, would be brought together under Thales, which is
Europe's largest defence electronics firm.
Talks resumed in May but with several companies competing
for a slice of dwindling spending in France's fragmented defence
sector, there have been several false starts.
Dassault Aviation , a major shareholder in Thales,
said in May a deal could be weeks away, but the chief executive
of Thales warned negotiations had a "way to go".
Analysts have said the background for co-operation between
Thales and Safran, which once considered merging, was brightened
by last month's $16.5 billion deal for U.S. conglomerate United
Technolgies to buy Goodrich .
Safran and United Technolgies both own important aircraft
engine makers and Thales and Goodrich make aircraft systems.
($1=0.725 euros)
