* Divestments not needed to fund Safran asset swap-CEO
* Thales interested in weapons maker Nexter
PARIS Oct 15 Talks between French aerospace
companies Thales and Safran are continuing
over an asset swap, with valuation terms still to be agreed, the
chief executive of Thales was reported as saying.
The two companies have been under pressure from the French
government to streamline their investments in optronics and
avionics to avoid strains on the national defence budget.
In an interview published on Saturday in French business
weekly Investir, Thales CEO Luc Vigneron confirmed that the
talks covered optronics and inertial navigation activities.
"We are currently examining the conditions in which we could
carry out the swap. Then will come the question of the
valuation," he said.
"We have a real desire to succeed in this," he added.
Sources familiar with the matter said this week more time
was needed to overcome differences between Thales and Safran
over asset valuation, rejecting a media report that the
long-awaited deal was ready.
Vigneron reiterated in comments to Investir that Thales,
which supplies systems for the aerospace and defence sectors,
was interested in weapons manufacturer Nexter.
"It is all a question of opportunities, but if it's true
that we are heading towards some leaner years in defence, that
should intensify pressure for greater integration between
operators."
Thales has carried out a string of small acquisitions
recently, but this did not rule out "more substantial" targets,
Vigneron added.
Regarding reports of a planned sale of an IT business, the
CEO reiterated that Thales had a programme to divest about 1
billion euros ($1.4 billion) of less competitive activities --
including those covered by the Safran talks -- without citing IT
assets.
Thales does not need to sell businesses in order to fund any
potential payment to Safran as part of an asset swap, he said.
Vigneron also repeated Thales' guidance for an operating
margin of 5 percent in 2011 and 6 percent in 2012.
($1 = 0.721 Euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Jane Baird)