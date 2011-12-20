PARIS Dec 20 Thales and Safran
have signed a provisional deal to set up a joint
venture in optronics, the two French state-controlled aerospace
groups said on Tuesday, ditching earlier attempts to agree a
more ambitious asset swap urged on them by the French
government.
The two companies said they had reached a memorandum of
understanding aimed at setting up a technical and commercial
joint venture in optronics, which includes such technology as
imaging systems for drone aircraft.
The government has been pushing the two companies for over a
year to swap a wider set of overlapping assets in defence in a
bid to save research costs, but execuutives abandoned the effort
after failing to bridge longstanding differences, union
officials said last week.
Under the alternative deal signed in front of French Defence
Minister Gerard Longuet, the two companies said they would
co-operate on marketing optical electronic systems for maritime
patrol aircraft, drones and other platforms.
They also announced plans to bolster their presence in joint
subsidiary Sofradir, in which Thales and Safran each have 40
percent, in order to boost links with infrared detector
technology.
Predicting such a move last week, union officials said
French state nuclear power engineer Areva would sell
its 20 percent stake in Sofradir, allowing Safran and Thales
each to raise their stakes to 50 percent.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich)