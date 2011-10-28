PARIS Oct 28 Thales and Safran are close to reaching an agreement in principle regarding a defence asset swap agreement which would take the form of two joint ventures, a source close to the matter said on Friday, confirming a media report.

The deal would see the creation of one joint venture specialised in optronics led by Thales and a second joint venture, focused on navigation activities, led by Safran, the source said.

"Thales and Safran are not far from a deal in principle but it is not the final agreement," the source said.

Les Echos reported on Friday that an agreement in principle could be reached in the next few days.

Safran and Thales declined to comment. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)