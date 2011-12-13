PARIS Dec 13 France's Thales and Safran have abandoned a months-long effort to negotiate an asset swap in their defence portfolios after failing to agree despite repeated pressure from the French government, union officials said on Tuesday.

The state-controlled French companies will instead set up a 50/50 joint venture in optronics focused purely on commercial co-operation without exchanging assets or personnel, they told Reuters after an internal briefing, asking not to be named.

Safran and Thales declined to comment.

The sources said French nuclear reactor Areva which owns a stake in aeropspace and defence conglomerate Safran, would sell its 20 percent stake in Sofradir, allowing Safran and Thales each to raise their stakes in the maker of infrared detection equipment to 50 percent from 40 percent.

Areva also declined to comment.

After an earlier round of talks failed in 2010, Thales and Safran resumed negotiations earlier this year on an asset swap in optronics and avionics at the insistence of the French government, which wants to remove duplicate research spending.

The companes have said they were split over valuations and sources told Reuters in November that the half-billion-dollar deal was also foundering over union pressure concerning jobs ahead of next year's French elections.

(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Tim Hepher)