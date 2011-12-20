(Repeats to attach to duplicate news alert)

PARIS Dec 20 Thales and Safran have signed a provisional deal to set up a joint venture in optronics, the two French state-controlled aerospace groups said on Tuesday, ditching earlier attempts to agree a more ambitious asset swap urged on them by the French government.

The two companies said they had reached a memorandum of understanding aimed at setting up a technical and commercial joint venture in optronics, which includes such technology as imaging systems for drone aircraft.

The government has been pushing the two companies for over a year to swap a wider set of overlapping assets in defence in a bid to save research costs, but execuutives abandoned the effort after failing to bridge longstanding differences, union officials said last week.

Under the alternative deal signed in front of French Defence Minister Gerard Longuet, the two companies said they would co-operate on marketing optical electronic systems for maritime patrol aircraft, drones and other platforms.

They also announced plans to bolster their presence in joint subsidiary Sofradir, in which Thales and Safran each have 40 percent, in order to boost links with infrared detector technology.

Predicting such a move last week, union officials said French state nuclear power engineer Areva would sell its 20 percent stake in Sofradir, allowing Safran and Thales each to raise their stakes to 50 percent. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Greg Mahlich)