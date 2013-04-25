Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, April 25 Europe's largest defence electronics company, Thales, maintained its forecasts for 2013 after seeing a 3 percent rise in first-quarter sales blurred by a sharp drop in orders compared with a strong start to 2012.
The French maker of military radars and civil aerospace and rail systems on Thursday predicted stable full-year sales as growth in civil activities absorb the impact of lower defence spending.
First-quarter sales rose 3 percent to 2.755 billion euros ($3.58 billion), led by improved billings on existing military contracts in France, Britain and India. On a like-for-like basis, quarterly revenue rose 5 percent.
Fresh order intake took a 50 percent dive in the transport sector, and aerospace orders fell 5 percent, pushing the total intake down 22 percent to 2.05 billion euros. Year-ago figures had been boosted by rail contracts in Denmark and Singapore.
"Despite the continuing unfavourable economic environment in Europe, the group is anticipating a slight upturn in orders in 2013, largely due to the expected performance in the emerging countries," Thales said in a statement.
Thales is targeting 5-8 percent growth in 2013 operating income. ($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)