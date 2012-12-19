Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ISTRES France Dec 19 French defence electronics group Thales will name Jean-Bernard Levy as its new chief executive tomorrow, the head of key stakeholder Dassault Aviation said on Wednesday.
The French state and fighter and business jet maker Dassault have reached an agreement to name Levy, the former head of Vivendi, as the new head of Thales, Dassault Chief Executive Charles Edelstenne said during a news conference. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Christian Plumb)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)