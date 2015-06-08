LONDON, June 8 The decision on which of two
parties will be allowed to invest in the 4.2 billion pound
($6.41 billion) Thames Tideway Tunnel has been delayed by
several weeks, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The decision on London's new so-called "super-sewer", which
had been expected on Monday, has been delayed for around three
weeks, one of the sources said. However, no third bidder has
entered the process, the other person said, declining to be
named since the matter is private.
Allianz, Amber Infrastructure and fund manager
Dalmore were up against Universities Superannuation Scheme,
Borealis, M&G's Infracapital unit, and Innisfree.
Thames Tideway Tunnel did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
(Reporting By Claire Ruckin at IFR and Freya Berry; editing by
Pamela Barbaglia)