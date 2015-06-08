(Adds detail on financing)
By Claire Ruckin and Freya Berry
LONDON, June 8 The decision on which of two
parties will be allowed to invest in the 4.2 billion pound ($6.4
billion) Thames Tideway Tunnel has been delayed by several
weeks, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The decision on London's new so-called "super-sewer", which
had been expected on Monday, has been delayed for around three
weeks, one of the sources said. However, no third bidder has
entered the process, the other person said. The sources declined
to be named since the matter is private.
Two consortia are vying to win the deal. Allianz,
Amber Infrastructure and fund manager Dalmore are up against
Universities Superannuation Scheme, Borealis, M&G's Infracapital
unit, and Innisfree.
Thames Tideway Tunnel declined to comment.
Final bids for the process, which is being run by UBS
, were submitted around mid-May.
"There are some clarifications and tweaks to be made," the
second source said.
UBS had no immediate comment.
The process to provide investment for the Thames Tideway
Tunnel was formally launched in spring 2014, with construction
work due to begin in 2016. The 7.2 metre-wide tunnel is aimed at
reducing the tens of millions of tonnes of sewage that overflow
into London's River Thames every year.
Bankers are working on different debt packages to back a
deal, varying between 1 billion pounds and around 2.8 billion
pounds, depending on which consortium wins the process, banking
sources said.
A 1-billion-pound financing would consist of a large 10-year
revolving credit facility which will be drawn down to fund
capital expenditure activity, before being refinanced to the
original level, the sources said.
Loans drawn under the revolver could be refinanced through
the bond market. Funding the deal in this way would save the
cost of paying a large commitment fee on debt which is not
needed straight away, the sources added.
A larger financing package could fund the project upfront
and have a longer tenor, one of the banking sources said.
The size of the financing could also depend on the level of
debt the European Investment Bank provides.
($1 = 0.6551 pounds)
(Reporting by Claire Ruckin and Freya Berry; Editing by Pamela
Barbaglia and Pravin Char)