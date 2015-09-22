BANGKOK, Sept 22 Thailand's Thanachart Capital
Pcl, partner of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia,
said on Tuesday it will pay an interim dividend at 0.70 baht
($0.0194) per share for its first half performance, higher than
0.60 baht a year earlier.
The company expected dividend yield of 5.3-5.4 percent in
the second half if shareholders approve dividend payout ratio at
the same rate with the first half, it said in a statement.
Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent of Thanachart Bank, one
of Thailand's top five auto lenders. Scotiabank owns 49 percent
of Thanachart Bank.
($1 = 36.0100 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)