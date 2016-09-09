BANGKOK, Sept 9 Thailand's Thanachart Bank, an affiliate of Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia, said it was aiming for overall loan growth of 3 percent this year despite a decline in the first half when economic weakness suppressed consumer appetite for auto loans.

First-half lending fell 3.6 percent but strong growth in corporate lending and an improved outlook for auto loans should help spur a recovery, Thanachart Bank CEO Somjate Moosirilert told a news conference, at which the lender also unveiled a partnership with Japan's Mazda Motor Corp.

Auto loans accounted for 50.6 percent of Thanachart Bank's overall loans in the first half, sharply down from the 60 percent usually seen on an annual basis. Its outstanding auto hire purchase portfolio is expected to be worth 350 billion baht ($10 billion) this year, close to last year's, Somjate said.

Most other Thai banks are also aiming for moderate loan growth this year.

As part of the partnership with Mazda, the bank and the automaker will launch a joint marketing campaign to attract car buyers and Thanachart Bank will provide financing for the automaker to increase its number of showrooms in Thailand.

The bank may also run Mazda's payroll system in the future and provide loans to Mazda dealers, it said.

Thanachart Bank, which specialises in auto leasing, is 49 percent owned by Scotiabank and 51 percent by Thai financial group Thanachart Capital Pcl.

Scotiabank has been looking to divest its stake in Thanachart Bank, sources have said, although a domestic media report this week said the plan was now on hold.

Somjate declined to comment on the report.

($1 = 34.7400 baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)