Israel's Ratio secures $400 mln to fund Leviathan natgas project
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
HONG KONG Feb 6 Thanachart Bank has held discussions with ING Groep about buying the Dutch financial services company's 31 percent stake TMB Bank Pcl , but no current talks are going on between the two parties, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Thanachart Bank, which is 49 percent owned by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia, has been interested in acquiring the stake for some time, but Thailand's political stalemate has slowed negotiations, the person added.
ING's 31 percent holding in TMB is valued at about $942 million based on Wednesday's closing price. The Dutch financial services firm has been selling its non-core businesses as part of a wider asset programme to pay down the state aid it received during the global financial crisis.
A Singapore-based spokesman for ING declined comment, while Thanachart Bank was not available for immediate comment.
Finance Asia magazine first reported Thanachart's interest in buying ING's sake.
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.
* Blackstone looks to cash out of European warehouse platform - WSJ, citing sources