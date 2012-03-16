HONG KONG, March 16 Thailand's Thanachart
Bank Pcl, backed by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia, is
preparing to sell its insurance operations, sources familiar
with the matter said, adding that the deal could fetch about
$500 million.
The sale would likely include a bancassurance deal and could
kick off in the next two weeks, one of the sources said.
Citigroup Inc had been hired to run the sale, several
of the sources said.
Another source familiar with the deal said the sale was
being driven by increasingly strict regulatory capital reserve
requirements and the goal was to wrap the sale up in the next
quarter, adding that domestic and foreign companies, including
Japanese firms, were among potential buyers.
A separate source confirmed that there was interest from
Japanese insurers.
The sources declined to be identified as the information is
not public. A Citigroup spokesman declined to comment.
In an e-mailed statement on Thursday, investor relations
officers at parent Thanachart Capital Pcl said
Thanachart Bank had not yet decided whether to sell, keep or
merge its Thanachart Life Assurance and Siam City Life Assurance
businesses.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin, Denny Thomas, Lawrence White and
Kelvin Soh in HONG KONG and Khettiya Jittapong and Manuphattr
Dhanananphorn in BANGKOK; Editing by Chris Lewis)