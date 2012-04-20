HONG KONG, April 20 Britain's top insurer
Prudential Plc is considering bidding for the insurance
operations of Thailand's Thanachart Bank that are set to be
auctioned, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in
deal that could valued at around $500 million.
Prudential declined to comment on a possible bid for the
Thanachart operations. The sources declined to be identified as
the discussions were private.
Somjate Moosirilert, senior executive vice president at
Thanachart Capital, parent of the bank, said earlier
this week that the group was still studying how to restructure
its insurance business. He did not say whether the restructuring
plan includes mergers or selling assets to local or foreign
partners.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin; Additional
reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in
BANGKOK; Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)